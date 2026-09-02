US hits IRGC targets around Hormuz as Iran strikes regional bases

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The United States and Iran exchanged fresh attacks overnight, with Washington launching a major wave of strikes against Iranian targets, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps radar and communications facilities, primarily around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Iran responded with attacks on US assets in Jordan, Iraq and reportedly Bahrain, while Jordan and Bahrain said they had intercepted Iranian missiles and drones. The IRGC claimed US casualties in attacks in Jordan and Erbil, Iraq, but two US officials told Reuters news agency that no casualties had been reported.

The exchanges marked the most significant escalation between Washington and Tehran in weeks, after a period in which both sides had largely refrained from direct attacks.