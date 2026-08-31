US and Iran exchange fire for the first time since July

The United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran have exchanged fire for the first time in a month.

US forces struck two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island on Sunday that Washington said were being prepared to fire rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz. The US military said last week that it had completed clearing all mines from the strait’s international shipping routes.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported “the martyrdom and injury of several of our fighters and compatriots” in the US strike. The attack was a “fatal mistake by the Trump regime during the economic war,” IRGC spokesperson Gen. Hossein Mohebi said in a statement.

Iran responded by launching ballistic missiles at two US bases in Jordan and said on Monday morning that it had also targeted Al Minhad air base in Dubai with drones. There was no immediate comment from the UAE on Iran’s claim.