Emily Damari thanks British people ‘who stood with us’ after she was taken hostage on October 7

In the video, Damari wears a white t-shirt with the name of her beloved dog Chucha written on it.

Chucha was killed in front of her when Hamas terrorists attacked her in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7, 2023.

Damari was shot in the leg and hand, losing two fingers, and was abducted and taken to Gaza, where she was held prisoner before eventually being released on January 19, 2025.

Emily's message comes as she begins a new chapter in her life.

In August 2026, she married her partner Danielle “Dani” Amit in Tel Aviv.

Emily Damari and Dani Amit tie the knot in August (Image: Instagram) [Missing Credit]

Damari starts her video: “Hello. My name is Emily Damari. I am speaking to you as a British citizen and as someone who was taken hostage from my home on 7 October, 2023.”

She goes on: "On that day more than 1,200 people were murdered and 251 people were taken hostage into Gaza. I was one of them.

“Fifteen British citizens were killed that day and another British hostage later died in captivity.

“British families lost parents, children, brothers, sisters and friends.”

She sighs heavily and adds: “Three years later, I want to ask you to remember what happened on 7 October.

“It was not an accident, it was a planned terrorist attack in which innocent people were murdered, raped, injured and kidnapped from their homes and from a music festival.”

You may now kiss the bride: Emily Damari (right) and Danielle Amit (Courtesy) [Missing Credit]

Emily goes on: “And yet, even today, there are people who deny what happened…. or simply choose to look away.

“For those of us who lived through 7 October, the pain did not end when that day ended. We carry it with us.

"Jewish communities around the world have carried it too.

“In Britain, the Jewish community has faced rising antisemitism and has often felt afraid simply because they are Jewish.”

She adds: "But today, I want to say thank you to everyone in Britain who stood with us: to the Members of Parliament who spoke up, to the UK media who shared our stories, to the people who stood on the streets and posted on social media, told our stories and refused to let the hostages be forgotten.

“ And to everyone who fought for my freedom and for the freedom of all the hostages...thank you.

"Your voices matter, your support matters. To me, to my family, and to many families in Israel. It meant more than you will ever know.

“So on this anniversary, please remember 7 October, remember the people we lost, remember the hostages, and please continue to stand against antisemitism terrorism...Am Yisrael Chai [The people of Israel live].”