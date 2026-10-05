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Emily Damari thanks British people ‘who stood with us’ after she was taken hostage on October 7

British-Israeli Damari, held for 471 days, urges people to remember those ‘we lost’ three years ago, and to keep battling against antisemitism

October 6, 2026 00:01
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Emily Damari has got married since her release (Picture: Shai Franco)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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Former hostage Emily Damari has released a powerful personal video on the eve of the third anniversary of the October 7 attack, thanking the British people “who stood with us”.

British-Israeli Damari, 30, who spent 471 days in captivity, paid tribute to everyone in Britain “who refused to let the hostages be forgotten”.

Speaking about increasing Jew-hate in this country, she said: “In Britain, the Jewish community has faced rising antisemitism and has often felt afraid simply because they are Jewish.”

She then urged: “Please remember 7 October, remember the people we lost, remember the hostages, and please continue to stand against antisemitism...”

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Topics:

Emily Damari

October 7

Israel

Hostages

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