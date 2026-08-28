Joy as former hostage Emily Damari marries Danielle Amit in glittering ceremony

Wearing bespoke clothes by Israeli fashion designer Oria Azran, Damari was dressed in a double-breasted suit, while Amit, 36, wore a lace gown.

After saying vows under the chupah they invited their beloved dog Mayo to be by their side to share the special moment.

Mandy Damari at the wedding (Courtesy) [Missing Credit]

On the guest list were several former hostages with whom Damari has become close friends, including Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, Liri Albag, Danielle Gilboa, Omer Shem Tov, Keith and Aviva Siegal, and Gali and Ziv Berma.

Mandy’s speech echoed the address she gave last week at the pre-wedding party, also in Tel Aviv.

“There are moments in a parent’s life when you look at your child and realise just how far they have travelled,” she began. “Tonight, looking at Emily standing beside Dani, is one of those moments.

“Because there was a time when I wasn't sure I would ever see Emily again. For 471 days, she was held in captivity. And during those endless days and nights, there were moments when the thought of standing here tonight, seeing my daughter alive, safe, happy and standing beside the person she loves, would have been impossible to imagine."

Emily Damari and Danielle Amit (Courtesy) [Missing Credit]

Turning her attention to her new daughter-in-law, she said: “Danielle, you can probably understand why tonight means more to me than just a wedding. It is a celebration of life. Of love. Of hope. And of a future that, for a very long time, I wasn't sure Emily would have.

“And then I look at the two of you together, and I realise just how much there is to celebrate.”

Turning back to her daughter, she continued: “Emily, my beautiful daughter, I have watched you grow up and go through things that no mother should ever have to watch her child endure. And yet somehow, you have come through it still being you, still funny, still feisty, still full of life, still capable of loving and being loved.”

Even Mayo, the dog, was in wedding atire (Courtesy) [Missing Credit]

Damari was shot in the hand and leg during the Hamas attack on her kibbutz on October 7, causing her to lose two fingers. Her dog, a cockapoo called Choocha, with whom she was said to have been besotted, was also shot by the terrorists and died in her arms.

After she was taken to Gaza, Mandy launched a campaign to secure the release of her daughter, including meeting world leaders.

Her speech went on: “You fought so hard to survive, Emily. You fought for your life when you were in captivity, and you fought your way back to us. And today, seeing you here, alive, happy and beginning this new chapter is something I will never stop being grateful for.

“Whatever life brings you both, always remember this: you will never have to walk through it alone. You have each other, but you will still always have me, standing somewhere nearby in the background, probably worrying unnecessarily and giving advice whether you ask for it or not! Because your mother is always right!

“Watching the two of you together, I can see something very precious: the way you make each other laugh, the way you support and encourage each other, and the way you seem to make each other feel completely at home.

Family and friends at the wedding (Courtesy) [Missing Credit]

“Tonight, I don't want to look back at the 471 days. I want to look forward to all the days ahead. Because after everything, my daughter is here. She is loved. She is happy. And she is beginning a new chapter with you, Dani. And honestly, I don't think any mother, or father, could ask for a more beautiful sight.”

Emily has often said that her greatest hope is simple: to be a good mother and to build a happy, meaningful life with Amit.