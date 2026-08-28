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Joy as former hostage Emily Damari marries Danielle Amit in glittering ceremony

Damari’s mother said the emotional event, attended by several other ex-Hamas captives, was a ‘celebration of life’

August 28, 2026 12:40
WhatsApp Image 2026-08-27 at 21.03.21.jpeg
You may now kiss the bride: Emily Damari (right) and Danielle Amit (Courtesy)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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British-Israeli former hostage Emily Damari married her partner Danielle Amit in a glittering ceremony in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

The pair were surrounded by family and friends in what Damari’s mother, Mandy, called a “celebration of life”.

The couple met shortly after Damari, 30, was released from captivity in January 2025, having been held by Hamas for 471 days.

In Mandy’s speech, she said now was not the time to look back, but “to look forward to all the days ahead”.

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Emily Damari

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