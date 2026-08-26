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Dolly Parton’s Wikipedia page vandalised with swastika hours after her death

The page was also strewn with antisemitic slogans and glorification of the Sandy Hook school shooter

August 26, 2026 11:07
Dolly.jpg
Dolly Parton attends the 'Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony' world premiere at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 20, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Dolly Parton’s Wikipedia page was vandalised with “depraved” antisemitism, including a Nazi swastika, within hours of her death, it has emerged.

A screenshot shared by the Campaign Against Antisemitism showed a version of the page with the late country music legend’s name replaced with the phrase “Jew lover”.

A screenshot of Dolly Parton's Wikipedia page after it was vandalised with antisemitic material (X/CAA)A screenshot of Dolly Parton's Wikipedia page after it was vandalised with antisemitic material (X/CAA)[Missing Credit]

This appeared to be a reference to her long friendship with Sandy Gallin, who served as her personal manager for 25 years between the 1970s and ‘90s.

Parton’s photo was also substituted for an image of the red and white flag of the Third Reich, complete with a black swastika.

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Topics:

Wikipedia

Antisemitism

swastika

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