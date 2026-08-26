Dolly Parton’s Wikipedia page vandalised with swastika hours after her death

And another section of the page was edited with the phrase “Adam Lanza Was A Hero,” referring to the 20-year-old mass murderer behind the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, the youngest victim of which was Jewish six-year-old Noah Pozner.

The edits were reportedly reverted by Wikipedia’s volunteer editors and automated content filters shortly after they were made.

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “Dolly Parton’s Wikipedia page was vandalised with a swastika and the words ‘Jew lover’ just hours after she died, we understand.

“These vile edits are no longer there, but the idea that someone would choose to exploit her death to spread antisemitic abuse is utterly despicable.

“It takes a truly warped mind to turn a moment of mourning into an outlet for hatred.”

Dolly Parton on May 20, 1977 (Getty Images)

Getty Images

Parton’s family announced on Tuesday that she had died after a “short battle with cancer”.

Among the most honoured country music singers in history, she recorded several multi-platinum albums and sold more than 100 million records over a 70-year career, which began when she was just 10.

Born the fourth of 12 siblings in Pittman Center, Tennessee, she would go on to break records as an award-winning singer, songwriter and actor, as well as a significant philanthropist and the owner of her very own theme park, Dolly World.

She was also the inspiration for the naming of Dolly the sheep, who was famously cloned in 1996. The scientists behind the breakthrough revealed that they chose the name as the cloned cells had been taken from a mammary gland, with Parton’s sizeable bust a prominent part of her public image, along with her impressive blonde wig and trademark red lipstick.

She married Carl Thomas Dean, whom she had met the day after leaving high school, in 1966 and they remained together until his death in 2025.

Dolly Parton performs at the Tennessee Film & Music Commission's industry reception at the W Hotel on October 15, 2002, in Westwood, California (Getty Images)

Getty Images

Parton died at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, the global home of country music.

Announcing her death, her nephew, Bryan Seaver, said: “Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens. I first went on the road with Dolly as a kid, getting a taste of the road life in the 1980s.

“By her example, we believed that anything was possible. She never saw a door she couldn't open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.

“Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly. Aunt Granny. Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you.”