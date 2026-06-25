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Wikipedia bans co-founder indefinitely for promoting ‘anti-bias initiative’

Editors said the ban was related to Larry Sanger’s ‘off-wiki canvassing’ for the proposal, which he denies

June 25, 2026 11:31
Sanger.jpg
Wikipedia founder Larry Sanger (YouTube/GlenScrivener)

By

Aaron Bandler,

Jewish News Syndicate

3 min read

Larry Sanger, a co-founder of Wikipedia, was banned from the site indefinitely on Monday for promoting an initiative that, among other things, aims to prevent the site from being biased against “currently disfavoured views and groups,” including Jewish and pro-Israel views, he told JNS.

“Wikipedia has become more of a mob-rule anarchy than ever,” Sanger said. “In the kangaroo court in which a mob ousted me, Wikipedia’s administrators showed that they are above trivial details like formal charges, a designated prosecutor, basic decorum, distinction between prosecution and judge, dispassionate adjudication and so forth.

“They have no proper system other than triggering a mob to selectively enforce their hodgepodge of vague rules.

“That same mob has blocked me for trying to bring an intellectually diverse group of thinkers and editors to the site.”

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Topics:

Wikipedia

Internet

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