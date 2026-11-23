“European Jews are not guests in Europe; they are among its founders,” Goldschmidt said.

He revealed that in his next term, he intends to focus on strengthening Jewish identity across Europe, renewing interfaith dialogue, supporting smaller Jewish communities, and defending the right to practise Judaism freely.

The standing committee of the CER meeting for the presidential election (credit: the JC) [Missing Credit]

“Since the president took office, [Goldschmidt] has demonstrated exceptional leadership,” Rabbi Avichai Apel told the room prior to the vote.

“He has guided the Conference in the right direction, together with the team working alongside him,” continued Apel, who is the vice president of the CER and has been a municipal rabbi in Frankfurt since 2016.

“I believe this is the reason nobody else has put themselves forward – nobody feels that they should challenge him because we are fortunate to have such a capable president.”

Prior to his involvement with the CER, Goldschmidt served as the Chief Rabbi of Moscow for nearly three decades, between 1993 and 2022.

He was instrumental in rebuilding Jewish life in the Russian capital after decades of communist rule, establishing the country’s first rabbinical court since the Stalin era and helping to develop schools, synagogues, and communal institutions for the Jewish community.

In 2005, Russian authorities barred him from reentering the country on his return from a trip to Israel, following tensions surrounding his opposition to an antisemitic petition, signed by hundreds of prominent Russians, calling for all Jewish organisations to be banned in Russia. He returned to Moscow three months later.

Goldschmidt left Russia in 2022 after refusing to endorse the invasion of Ukraine, and has lived in exile since.

Founded in 1956, the CER is the primary Orthodox rabbinical alliance in Europe, representing around 1,000 members, including 800 active rabbis across the continent.

The organisation is run by its standing committee of 35 rabbis, which convenes twice annually in a European city. Its headquarters are in Munich, where it relocated in 2023.

It is concerned with defending the religious rights of Jews in Europe, and has become the voice of Judaism for the European continent.

Recently, Jewish communities in Europe have faced threats to the practices of shechita (kosher slaughter) and brit milah (ritual circumcision).

The CER unveiled a new manifesto in September which calls on European governments, the EU, religious leaders, and civil society to adopt seven measures aimed at tackling antisemitism, religious extremism, and radicalisation.