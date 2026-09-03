The time for statements is over – Europe must act against antisemitism

An expression of “deep concern,” however sincere, will not stop the next attack. The manifesto we launch in Brussels today opens with the warning attributed to Edmund Burke: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Exact words or not, Burke understood something true: violence tolerated in one place does not stay there. It spreads.
Today the warnings are written in blood and fire. Jewish community ambulances burned outside a London synagogue. Explosives used against a synagogue in Liège. Jews murdered at prayer in Manchester. Courts and security services have exposed transnational networks funding and directing these attacks. This is not a string of isolated incidents. It is an infrastructure of hatred, built on extremist organisations, foreign funding, radical institutions and the digital world.
Europe’s answer cannot be another statement of grave concern. Nor can it be higher fences. Almost every Jewish school and synagogue in Europe now sits behind guards, steel barriers, concrete blocks. Jewish children are growing up believing this is normal. It is not. For a Jewish parent, every siren near a Jewish school carries one fear: that it signals the murder of a child.
Security is necessary. It is not sufficient. We must confront the hatred that makes the security necessary in the first place. Our manifesto sets out seven practical demands: properly trained and certified religious leaders; extremist funding exposed and cut off; real oversight of religious institutions; trained safeguarding officers to identify and report extremism; the digital space defended against incitement; zero tolerance for glorifying terrorism on Europe’s streets; and a European register of religious institutions that accept these responsibilities.
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