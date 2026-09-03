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European rabbis launch manifesto to combat ‘great wave of violent hatred’ sweeping the Continent

Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis, presents seven measures to tackle antisemitism

September 3, 2026 18:49
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Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt (Leonhard Simon/Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

4 min read
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“Today the warnings are written in blood and fire.”

With those words, Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), warned European leaders that rising antisemitism can no longer be met with statements of concern or increased security around Jewish institutions.

He was speaking as the CER unveiled a new manifesto calling for governments to confront what it describes as an “infrastructure of hatred” across the continent.

Entitled A Call to End the Violent Hatred, the manifesto was launched today in Brussels.

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Topics:

Europe

Antisemitism

Conference of European Rabbis

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