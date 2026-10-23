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Shimon Cohen

By

Shimon Cohen

The Schmooze

The slaughter debate has lost its sense of proportion

Is the real objection to shechita not to the treatment of the animal on four legs but to the person on two?

October 23, 2026 17:01
a cattle ranch (Photo: Getty Images)
Animals killed by shechita amount to a very small proportion of the nearly 20 million killed in a week (Photo: Getty Images)
2 min read
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Judge Britain's abattoirs by the campaigns against shechita, and you might conclude that the Jewish method of slaughter is among the gravest animal welfare problem the country faces.

Two days at the Humane Slaughter Association's conference in Newcastle this week told a very different story.

I attended with my colleague Gavriel Cohn and Professor Ari Zivotofsky of Bar-Ilan University. The agenda covered the killing of farmed insects and newborn piglets, the live shackling and gas stunning of poultry, the slaughter of fish in vast numbers, and the emergency culling of horses and other animals. Eminent speakers presented new research. We met old friends and familiar opponents, all of them courteous, whatever our disagreements.

I came away with a paradox. As a welfare issue, shechita deserves far less attention than it gets. As a subject of serious research, and as a test of how Britain treats its religious minorities, it deserves far more.

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Shechita

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