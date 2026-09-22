Boy George to perform in Israel for first time in nearly a decade

“At a time when so many Jewish people around the world have felt frightened, isolated or abandoned, I will not be silent, and I will not turn my back on my Jewish friends.”

His announcement comes after a series of outspoken interventions on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

In July, George released the AI-assisted We Will Dance Again, a pro-Israel song inspired by the October 7 attack on the Nova music festival.

George subsequently revealed that he had split from his record label manager after he objected to the song, calling him “gutless”. He has also threatened to sack bandmates who refuse to perform it.

[Missing Credit] Poster for Boy George's upcoming performance in Tel Aviv (Boy George)

George has previously spoken publicly about his support for Israel. In February, responding to a video of Lady Gaga saying she “f***ing loves” Israel, he wrote: “I love Israel too.”

He has also recently defended Ed Sheeran amid controversy over rapper Macklemore’s pro-Palestinian comments and his removal from the remaining dates of Sheeran’s tour.

George last performed in Israel in November 2017, when Culture Club played Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena. He also performed as a DJ in Tel Aviv in 2011 and has said he has played there “a number of times”.

His upcoming concert will mark his return to Israel at a time when his support for the country and its Jewish community has become an increasingly prominent part of his public profile.