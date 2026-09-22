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Boy George to perform in Israel for first time in nearly a decade

‘WE WILL DANCE AGAIN’ the Culture Club frontman said on Tuesday announcing his Tel Aviv concert

September 22, 2026 12:04
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Boy George performs during the London Eurovision Party 2026, April 19, 2026 (Credit: Mark Case/Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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Boy George will perform in Israel this November, nearly ten years after his last appearance in the country, amid his increasingly vocal support for Israel and the Jewish community.

The 65-year-old Culture Club frontman will play a one-off show at Tel Aviv’s Menora Arena on November 4, 2026.

George announced the concert on Tuesday, saying: “I have always believed that music belongs everywhere, and I will continue to share mine wherever in the world people want to hear it.”

“I believe in peace, compassion and humanity for everyone. But I also want to say this clearly: I stand with the Jewish people,” he added.

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Topics:

Boy George

Music

Israel

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