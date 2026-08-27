Bondi Beach unveils mural in memory of Chanukah terrorist attack victims

“After what happened, every time I’ve gone to Bondi, it just feels... heavier.”

She said the purpose of the artwork is to bring light and joy back into the area. “Any single person who walked past [the new mural] stopped for a second, had a smile on their face, even if they didn’t know [what a menorah is],” she said.

“We wanted it to be for everyone.”

Caspary added: “It’s nice for people who were affected to see that and say, ‘okay, we’re remembered’, or ‘we matter’... we just really wanted to bring light back.”

The mural is filled with drawings illustrating both the beach and the victims, including a bee in memory of ten-year-old Matilda Bee Brittan, the youngest victim of the attack.

Naveed Akram is awaiting trial on 78 charges, which include murder, attempted murder and one count of committing a terrorist act. His father was shot dead at the scene by police.

Both men had pledged allegiance to Islamic State prior to the attack, which was perpetrated using Sajid’s legally owned firearms.

Naveed had previously been investigated by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (Asio) in 2019 over alleged links to extremist Islamic groups.

However, he was judged not to pose any “ongoing threat” and subsequently not placed on a watchlist.