Bondi Beach unveils mural in memory of Chanukah terrorist attack victims

A new mural has been unveiled on the Bondi Beach sea wall, memorialising the victims of last December's terrorist attack.
A total of 15 people were killed when Naveed Akram and his father, Sajid, opened fire during a Chabad Chanukah party on December 14.
The mural, which consists of people holding hands and forming the shape of a menorah, was painted by artists Mia Lazarus and Jenna Caspary, and commissioned by Sydney’s Waverly Council.
Lazarus told Australian Jewish news outlet J Wire: “I live around Bondi, and it’s always been a relatively happy, normal place.
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