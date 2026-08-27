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Bondi Beach unveils mural in memory of Chanukah terrorist attack victims

The piece was painted by artists Mia Lazarus and Jenna Caspary

August 27, 2026 16:08
Screenshot 2026-08-27 at 14.51.27.png
The Bondi Beach mural (Image: X/ Arsen Ostrovsky)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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A new mural has been unveiled on the Bondi Beach sea wall, memorialising the victims of last December's terrorist attack.

A total of 15 people were killed when Naveed Akram and his father, Sajid, opened fire during a Chabad Chanukah party on December 14.

The mural, which consists of people holding hands and forming the shape of a menorah, was painted by artists Mia Lazarus and Jenna Caspary, and commissioned by Sydney’s Waverly Council.

Lazarus told Australian Jewish news outlet J Wire: “I live around Bondi, and it’s always been a relatively happy, normal place.

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Topics:

Bondi Beach terror attack

Sydney terror attack

Sydney

Australia

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