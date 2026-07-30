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Australian Jewish leader’s post-Bondi portrait wins major art award

The work was dedicated to a fallen friend of Alex Ryvchin, who was killed when IS-linked gunmen opened fire on a Chabad Chanukah event

July 30, 2026 13:49
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Alex with his tefilin in the sea, by Michael Zavros (ArtGalleryofNSW/MichaelZavros)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

1 min read
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Australian artist Michael Zavros has won an Archibald Prize for his portrait of Australian-Jewish leader Alex Ryvchin, which he completed shortly after the Bondi Beach massacre.

More than 30 people were killed last year when Islamic State-linked gunmen opened fire on a seaside Chabad Chanukah celebration in Sydney.

Out of the tragedy, though, the two men resolved to use the artwork to depict the community’s resilience and the beauty of Jewish life, with award-winning results.

The Archibald Prize is Australia’s premier portrait competition and is run by the Art Gallery of New South Wales, carrying an annual cash prize of AU$100,000 (£52,100). 

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Topics:

Australia

Bondi Beach terror attack

Art

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