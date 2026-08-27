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Australian judge rejects IHRA defintion of antisemitism in anti-Israel graffiti case

Justice Desmond Fagan of the New South Wales Supreme Court said the definition was ‘so verbose and imprecise that it could not realistically be attributed to the ordinary, reasonably informed member of the Australian public’

August 27, 2026 15:40
FaganNSW.jpg
Justice Desmond Fagan (Supreme Court of New South Wales)

By

Lucy Pollock

3 min read
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An Australian judge has rejected the International Holocaust Remeberance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism in a ruling in a terrorism case relating to anti-Israel graffiti.

Antizionist vandal Mohommed Farhat, 22, was jailed in 2024 for spray-painting buildings and cars in Woollahra, Sydney, with slogans such as “f*** Israel” and “PKK coming,” as well as torching a car.

The Kurdistan Workers Party, better known as the PKK, is a Kurdish Marxist-Leninist and antizionist paramilitary group that operates across Turkey, Iraq and Syria.

Farhat was arrested at Sydney International Airport and jailed for one year and eight months after pleading guilty to 15 offences in November 2024, and was subsequently denied parole last December.

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Topics:

Australia

IHRA

Antizionism

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