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Noa Riven

By

Noa Riven,

Jewish News Syndicate

Analysis

The real reason Hezbollah should be worried

A broad civic movement against the terror group is emerging within Lebanon – even among the Shi’ite community

July 20, 2026 13:02
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Mourners carry the casket of a Hezbollah fighter who was killed in clashes with the Israeli army on July 18, 2026 (Photo by Ibrahim AMRO / AFP via Getty Images) /
3 min read
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More than 400 Lebanese personalities from a range of religious communities and political movements signed “A Call to Save Lebanon”, a civil society initiative launched last month.

Among the signatories are prominent Shi’ite intellectuals, activists and public figures who have consistently criticised Hezbollah and viewed the current moment as an opportunity to form a more substantial coalition.

The initiative was not established as a political party or formal organisation. Instead, it emerged as a joint public declaration against the backdrop of Lebanon’s prolonged economic crisis, the weakening of state institutions and mounting criticism of Hezbollah’s involvement in regional conflicts.

The document calls for the restoration of Lebanese sovereignty, stronger state institutions, an exclusive state monopoly on weapons and reduced dependence on foreign interests.

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Topics:

Hezbollah

Lebanon

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