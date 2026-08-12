Police take more than 800 witness statements in Bondi shooting investigation

More than 800 witness statements have been taken as part of the investigation into the killing of 15 people in the Bondi Beach terror attack last Chanukah.

Naveed Akram, 24, and his father Sajid – who was shot dead at the scene by police – allegedly opened fire at the gathering at Archer Park in Sydney on December 14.

Akram, who is being held in a maximum security prison, has yet to enter a plea to 78 charges, which include 15 counts of murder, 43 of attempted murder and one of committing a terrorist act.

Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court heard from the Commonwealth director of public prosecutions on Wednesday that the Joint Counter Terrorism Team had obtained more than 800 witness statements, reviewed hundreds of hours of footage and was continuing to assess devices allegedly associated with the defendant.