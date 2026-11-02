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Prominent Democrat backs Republican candidate in Michigan midterm over Abdul El-Sayed’s stance on Israel and antisemitism

Congresswoman Hayley Stevens cited El-Sayed’s campaign appearances with anti-Israel influencer Hasan Piker

November 2, 2026 14:57
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Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed on November 1, 2026 (Photo by Salwan Georges/Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

3 min read
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Prominent Michigan Democrat Haley Stevens has endorsed the Republican candidate in the state’s midterm election over her party nominee’s position on Israel and antisemitism.

In a dramatic switch of allegiance, the congresswoman has withdrawn her previous support for Abdul El-Sayed and publicly backed Mike Rogers two days before polling day.

The endorsement followed an escalating dispute with El-Sayed – to whom Stevens narrowly lost in the Democratic primary for the Senate seat – over Israel and antisemitism.

Stevens’ longtime chief of staff, Justin German, and several other staff members, resigned in protest over her decision to endorse Rogers.

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Republicans

Democrats

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