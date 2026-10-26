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‘I don’t believe in voting blue no matter who’: Michigan’s Jewish Democrats waver over el-Sayed

The party’s candidate has a chance to become the first-ever Muslim US Senator, but his views on Israel have alienated part of its traditional base

October 26, 2026 15:32
el-Sayed.jpg
Former President Barack Obama stands with Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed during a rally in Detroit, Michigan, on October 24, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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A Jewish Democratic activist has explained why she is declining to support the party’s candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, in Michigan’s closely contested Senate race, declaring: “I don’t believe in voting blue no matter who.”

Mimi Price-Miletic, a member of the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus, has refused to endorse el-Sayed, citing concerns including his past appearances alongside controversial left-wing streamer Hasan Piker.

Piker has become a controversial figure in US politics due to his self-professed Marxist views, his praise of the Chinese Communist Party and his views on Israel, including his defence of Yemen’s Houthi militia.

Former president Barack Obama campaigned alongside el-Sayed in Detroit on Saturday, urging voters to support him despite disagreements over his politics.

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Topics:

US Politics

Democratic Party

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