Netanyahu condemns Houthi attack on Saudi airport in rare statement

Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned a deadly Houthi missile attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, expressing condolences to Saudi Arabia in a rare public statement as the Iran-backed Yemeni rebels escalate their attacks on the kingdom.

The attack killed 12 people and injured more than 300, according to Saudi authorities.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the strike, the third attack on the airport in a week.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the horrific terrorist attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which claimed the lives of 12 innocent people and injured hundreds more,” the Israeli prime minister said.