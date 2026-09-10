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Marc J Sievers

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Marc J Sievers

Opinion

I had just returned from Saudi Arabia as a US diplomat when al-Qaeda struck. We must remember who did it

I’m shocked that politicians and commentators in today’s America are willing to dismiss the threat of Islamism or even seek the support of radical influencers such as Hasan Piker who claimed that ‘America deserved 9/11’

September 10, 2026 18:28
Sievers.jpg
Smoke comes out from the west wing of the Pentagon building September 11, 2001 after al-Qaeda terrorists crashed a plane into the building and set off a huge explosion. (Image: Getty Images)
6 min read
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As I recall that grim September day 25 years ago, I necessarily connect my experience in Washington with the three year tour I had just completed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. I was an American diplomat assigned as counsellor for political affairs at the US Embassy in Riyadh from 1998 to 2001. My tour of duty in Riyadh took place amid the gathering threat from al-Qaeda.

The United States at that time had an intensive but frustrating dialogue with the Saudis about Islamist extremism in general and al-Qaeda in particular. The Saudis insisted they were on top of the issue and often dismissed the concerns raised by American officials. It is worth noting that this Saudi attitude changed after 9/11, when al-Qaeda began to attack targets in Saudi Arabia, threatening the stability of the Kingdom. The Saudis became important partners in the war on Islamist terrorism. But when I was in Riyadh, the general attitude was, “Why are you bothering us with these allegations when we know this issue so much better than you?”

In the summer of 2000, the Clinton administration sought Saudi help in convincing Yasir Arafat to accept a peace agreement with Israel following the Camp David summit. The Saudi leadership refused, saying they would support whatever decision Arafat made, but would not pressure him.

Arafat then launched the Second Intifada and Arab media soon was flooded with images of Palestinian casualties, especially children, triggering anger at the United States as well as Israel. As I prepared to depart Riyadh in July 2001 for my new assignment at the State Department, a Saudi royal, who was a former governor of one of the Kingdom’s provinces, invited me to his home, where over two hours of coffee, tea and dates, he told me he was deeply worried that the United States and Saudi Arabia did not understand each other, and warned that something terrible might happen as a result.

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Topics:

September 11

Saudi Arabia

Iraq

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