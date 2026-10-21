‘Israel is not America’s friend,’ US senate candidate says

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Israel is not an ally of the United States as it is “taking money” and “pushing” the country into ill-advised wars, a US politician has claimed.

Speaking ahead of next month's mid-term elections, Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrats' senate candidate in Michigan, affirmed his stance against Israel, claiming it takes American money to draw the country into conflicts it should not be fighting.

“An ally that takes your money to push you into wars you shouldn’t be fighting is not an ally,” El-Sayed told the TV network ABC.