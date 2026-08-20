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Pro-Israel candidates win near sweep of Florida primaries

A number of incumbent Democrats triumphed over left-wing challengers, while Republicans held off challenges from the alt-right

August 20, 2026 15:22
Randy Fine.jpg
Representative Randy Fine (R-FL) (C) after a candlelight vigil in honour of National Police Week at the US Capitol on May 12, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Andrew Bernard,

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

3 min read
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Almost two dozen pro-Israel candidates secured the nominations from their parties in the Florida primaries, securing a near clean sweep against antizionist challengers ahead of November’s midterms.

Both the Democrats and Republicans held their House primaries this week, while the former also selected Senate candidates and the latter confirmed the gubernatorial field.

On the Republican side, incumbent Representative Byron Donalds won the gubernatorial primary to succeed Governor Ron DeSantis, who is term-limited.

He came out with a commanding victory over James Fishback, a 31-year-old investor who courted the “groyper” movement associated with far-right figure Nick Fuentes, who came in third, and incumbent Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins in second.

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Topics:

US Politics

Florida

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