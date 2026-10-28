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Dominic Green

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Dominic Green

Opinion

How another election – in Michigan – may shape Israel’s fate

Democrat candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign is a worrying sign of support for Jerusalem coming under threat in US politics

October 28, 2026 16:37
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Barack Obama and Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed at a rally in Detroit, Michigan last weekend (Getty Images)
3 min read
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A young couple are shopping for groceries for their children in Michigan. The husband puts some bananas and eggs in the trolley. “You’re gonna have to put those eggs back,” his wife says. “We have to set those seven dollars aside – for killing Palestinians.” “Don’t we give Israel $4 billion a year anyways?” the husband asks.

“Yeah, and now we’re giving them another $26 billion,” she says. That costs $161 per American taxpayer, she tells him. And, she adds, Americans are “probably” paying for Israelis’ free healthcare too, so “might as well put the bananas back”.

This is the script of a TV ad released on October  24 by Rebellion PAC in support of Abdul El-Sayed, the doctor who is the Democratic Senate nominee in Michigan. The ad says that El-Sayed’s opponent, the moderate Republican Mike Rogers, works for “them” (cue heads of Netanyahu, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir).

How has 21st-century America ended up with demagoguery and lies that are little different from a local lord telling the peasants that they’re hungry because the Jews control food prices? The analyst Zineb Riboua, a Moroccan-born scholar at the Hudson Institute, call it “Third-Worldism”. All immigrants add something to America. Some come from cultures that blame the Jews for everything. They import their grievances along with their cuisine.

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US Politics

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