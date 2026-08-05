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Nashville book shop cancels Jewish author’s launch after antizionist backlash

The outlet’s owner cited security concerns, but the writer claimed she had been targeted because of her Jewish identity

August 5, 2026 13:33
GettyImages-2203300543.jpg
Alyssa Rosenheck at the ADL's Never Is Now event, where she was recognised as one of its Heroes Against Hate, at the Javits Center in New York City on March 04, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

2 min read
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A Jewish author has had the launch of her new book cancelled following a torrent of antizionist abuse on social media.

Alyssa Rosenheck’s new book, titled White. Blonde. Jew., is set to be launched on August 18, and Bell Bird Books in Nashville, Tennessee, was due to host her on August 20 for a launch event.

However, following the announcement of the event, a torrent of abuse was directed at the shop and author, which Rosenheck claimed was motivated by her pro-Zionist views.

The shop subsequently cancelled the event, citing security concerns.

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Topics:

Books

Antizionism

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