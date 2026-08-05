Nashville book shop cancels Jewish author’s launch after antizionist backlash

“I want to be clear about what this was – and what it was not. This was never about an author, her Jewish identity, or the subject of her book,” said Mary Ann Weprin, the store’s owner.

"It was never about censorship. It was never about preventing anyone from reading or discussing ideas.

“My concern was whether my small neighbourhood bookstore could responsibly host an event that appeared likely to require heightened security.

"As a small business owner, I felt responsibility to consider the safety of my staff, customers, guests and community. That was the decision I was trying to make.”

She added that she had decided to read the book and will continue to stock and sell it at the shop, because “I believe people should read, think, question, and decide for themselves”.

But Rosenheck argued that being “proudly Jewish” and condemning antisemitism and extremism “shouldn’t be controversial – they should be openly and freely discussed.”

“When bookstores cancel authors under pressure from activists, they are silencing speech and making a mockery of the First Amendment,” she went on.

"Worse, they are rejecting the American tradition of giving writers the freedom to discuss and defend their opinions in the public square.”

“Jewish authors should have the freedom to participate in the marketplace of ideas without organised pressure campaigns seeking to silence us, and institutions and businesses should have the courage to stand up to public pressure.

"No business that pretends to give a voice to all points of view should kowtow to the bigots who would silence an author because of her religion or her strongly held beliefs.”

She later announced that a new venue and date will be confirmed in future.

Rosenheck’s book argues in favour of rejecting extremism, which she suggests should be fought through truth, historical fact, and ethical clarity.

It also discusses her trips to Israel and Gaza following the October 7 massacre, featuring meetings with politicians, soldiers, former hostages and families impacted by war.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released a statement condemning the backlash to the event, saying: “This is yet another example of how antisemitism is increasingly being repackaged as antizionism, with ‘Zionist’ becoming the basis for campaigns to isolate Jewish authors and intimidate the institutions that host them.

“Why should Jewish authors have to consider whether their Jewish identity will create a liability for themselves or the venues hosting them? We support Alyssa Rosenheck and all those committed to ensuring Jewish voices are heard, not silenced.”