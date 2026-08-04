Major League Soccer investigating ‘antisemitic’ incident after Canadian fans ‘chant death to Israel’

MLS confirmed on Monday it was “aware of reported antisemitic and discriminatory language directed at a New England Revolution player” and that the matter is under investigation.

Turgeman, 22, who signed with the Revolution last year, scored a goal in the 36th minute to put New England 2-0 up on Saturday.

Sébastian Breza of CF Montréal makes a save against Dor Turgeman of the New England Revolution during the second half at Saputo Stadium in Montreal, August 1, 2026 (Credit: Tim Austen/Getty Images)

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Following his goal, he stood in front of the Canadian supporters with outstretched arms as fans “jeered and gestured” according to reports. Turgeman then raised his hand to his ear and walked the length of the audience stand.

In a statement on Sunday, the Canadian club said it would investigate the incident, which took place at Saputo Stadium.

“The club does not tolerate discrimination or hateful behaviour of any kind,” the statement read.

“We take these allegations very seriously and are currently reviewing the matter. We are in contact with MLS and the New England Revolution as we work to establish all the facts and take the necessary actions.”

Revolution’s goalkeeper, Matt Turner, is also of Jewish heritage through his father and recently took part in the World Cup as part of the US national team.

After October 7, MLS banned both Israeli and Palestinian flags from its venues, with exemptions given if one of the players on a roster is Israeli or Palestinian.

In February 2025, the league condemned Los Angeles FC investor Ruben Gnanalingam for re-sharing a litany of anti-Israel posts on his personal LinkedIn page to 12,000 followers, including comments urging “armies” to “dismantle” Israel and comparing the war in Gaza to the Holocaust.

In a statement to the JC, Gnanalingam said he regretted the “distress” caused by the reposts and said his intention was to highlight the “devastating impact of this conflict on innocent children and to bring attention to the humanitarian crisis”.