Become a Member
World

Major League Soccer investigating ‘antisemitic’ incident after Canadian fans ‘chant death to Israel’

CF Montréal is investigating reports that its supporters hurled antizionist abuse at an Israeli player during a match against New England Revolution

August 4, 2026 15:58
GettyImages-2184824520.jpg
Dor Turgeman, November 14, 2024 (Credit: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

US football club New England Revolution “antisemitic” and “discriminatory” has condemned chants from CF Montréal fans directed at Israeli striker Dor Turgeman, with fans allegedly shouting “free Palestine” and “death to Israel” at the striker shortly before he scored a goal.

Saturday’s match in Quebec between the two teams, which both compete in Major League Soccer (MLS), ended in a 2-2 draw.

The American club immediately reported the incident to MLS and is supporting the investigation, according to a statement issued Monday afternoon.

“The Revolution strongly condemn the antisemitic and discriminatory abuse directed at forward Dor Turgeman by CF Montréal supporters during Saturday’s away match,” the club said.
“We appreciate MLS’ swift response and commitment to addressing incidents of discrimination. We are hopeful that those responsible will be held accountable for their unacceptable actions.”

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Football

Sport

Canada

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper