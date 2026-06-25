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Meet Matt Turner, the American Jew-ish goalie with his sights on a home World Cup win

The USMNT keeper could start against Turkey on Friday for his team’s vital final group match

June 25, 2026 14:06
Matt Turner GettyImages-2279129957.jpg
Turner during a friendly between the US and Senegal at the Bank of America Stadium in May (photo: Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

By

Ben Conway

3 min read

US goalkeeper Matt Turner is reportedly in line to start his country’s final group game against Turkey on Friday, which could propel them to a favourable match-up in the knockout rounds of his home World Cup.

Turner has made 54 appearances for his country and plies his trade domestically for New England Revolution, who compete in the MLS (the top league in the US).

He is of Jewish heritage through his father, whose family originally hailed from Lithuania before the Second World War, and he identifies proudly with his faith.

The ex-Arsenal goalie told the Fútbol with Grant Wahl podcast in 2021 that, when clearing out his grandfather’s old belongings in 2015 with his father, they found a pile of paperwork belonging to his paternal great-grandmother, including her emigration papers from Lithuania in 1921.

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Topics:

World Cup 2026

World Cup

Sport

Football

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