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Russell Langer

By

Russell Langer

Opinion

Andy Burnham’s test is whether he confronts the extremism threatening British Jews

He inherits a country in which antisemitism has become more normalised and more violent. He now needs to move faster and act firmer than his predecessor in his efforts to protect the community

June 23, 2026 18:01
Russel.jpg
Andy Burnham speaks as he celebrates his victory in the Makerfield by-election on June 19, 2026 (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read

As Keir Starmer visited Golders Green in the wake of the second terrorist attack against British Jews in the last eight months, he was met with boos and heckles.

As someone who regularly engages with the government to advocate for our community, this was uncomfortable to hear. Not because I think Keir Starmer is beyond criticism, but because I do believe that, at the very least, he cares about our community.

That does not mean he got everything right. Far from it.

But the anger directed at Starmer in Golders Green reflects something deeper than disagreement over foreign policy. Because ultimately, this isn’t about the Middle East, it is about Britain. It is about a community that is sick and tired of living like this. Sick and tired of having to pray behind high fences and barbed wire; sick and tired of sending our children to school in buildings which look more like prisons than places of learning; sick and tired of having to decide whether it is safe to reveal our identity in public for fear of being attacked. This is not a situation caused by events elsewhere, it is because of a sickness within British society itself.

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Labour

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