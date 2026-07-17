We are loud and proud because we need to be

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Stop the Hate was set up in the wake of October 7. The mission? To ensure that every anti-Israel demonstration in the UK would be accompanied by a noisy Zionist counter-protest

July 17, 2026 12:26
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Bold as brass: Stop the Hate co-founder Itai Galmudy

By

Nicole Lampert

9 min read
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Lori Hudaly was once so shy she would not walk into restaurants on her own. Last weekend she helped organise a party for thousands, wearing a T-shirt that said, “Zionist bitch”. And when some “pro-Palestine” women attempted to barge into the Jewish bloc’s after-party at Pride this month, she used her new Krav Maga skills to keep them out.

The 44-year-old South African-born mother of three didn’t expect to find herself gaining confidence when she first held up a placard for hostages, but this has been one consequence of being one of the four key organisers of the post-October 7 protest group Stop the Hate.

If you’ve been on any pro-Israel demonstrations since the massacre, the chances are it was organised by them. They are impossible to miss with their loud music, their loudspeakers, their unashamed Zionist merchandise, and their friendship with an Iranian diaspora who have been at all their events. The “Starmer, Jew harmer” placards after the Golders Green stabbing? That was them. As were the fightbacks outside the Phoenix cinema in East Finchley, in May 2024, and at Edgware Synagogue last month.

Stop the Hate vigil in central LondonStop the Hate vigil in central London[Missing Credit]

Controversially, it was at one of their hostage events that Rabbi Charley Baginsky and Rabbi Josh Levy, joint CEOs of Progressive Judaism, were booed and eventually ushered off the stage.

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