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‘The reason we lost is the war,’ admits JD Vance after Republicans’ midterm rout

The vice president said his party needed to ‘change our relationship to Israel’ in the wake of the result

November 5, 2026 16:50
Vance.jpg
US Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks during a midterm campaign rally in Weatherford, Texas, on October 29, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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US Vice President JD Vance has blamed the war with Iran and growing dissatisfaction with America's relationship with Israel for the Republican Party's crushing defeat in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“The reason we lost is the [Iran] war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance wrote in a lengthy statement on X on Wednesday.

He said a pollster whose predictions had accurately anticipated the election result had identified four principal demands among former Republican voters who were considering returning to the party: “End the war; focus on the cost of living and inflation; put America First; and change our relationship to Israel.

"If you'd like to argue [the war] was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest.”

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Topics:

US Politics

Republican party

JD Vance

Israel Iran War

Iran

Donald Trump

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