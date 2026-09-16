US Middle East policy must not be ‘subservient to Israel,’ says JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance has said that Washington cannot allow its Middle East policy to become “subservient to the State of Israel,” while stressing the importance of Israel as an American ally.

Speaking at a conference organised by the All-In podcast on Tuesday, Vance said the US-Israel relationship should be based on American interests rather than an expectation that Washington will always agree with the Israeli government.

“Obviously Israel has been an important partner when it comes to military technology, when it comes to intelligence sharing, but also sometimes the United States doesn’t… agree with Israel,” Vance said.

Vance specifically praised President Trump for being willing to disagree with Prime Minister Netanyahu when he believes US and Israeli interests diverge.