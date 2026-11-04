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Democrats win control of US Senate in midterms as Trump branded ‘lame duck’

Iran claims US public had voted ‘no to war’

November 4, 2026 08:06
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US President Donald Trump speaks at a midterm campaign rally at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida on October 30, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

3 min read
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Donald Trump has been branded a “failed lame duck president” after the Democrats inflicted a string of historic defeats against the Republicans to take control of the US Senate.

In a remarkable sweep, the Democrats won Senate seats in the former Republican strongholds of Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio, Maine and Iowa.

Several US major media outlets have reported the Democrats are also projected to regain control of the House of Representatives, which they last held in 2023, having flipped numerous seats in states including Kentucky, New Jersey and North Carolina.

Iran’s chief negotiator in talks with the United States, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, claimed that Americans had voted “no to war”.

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Topics:

US Politics

Trump

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