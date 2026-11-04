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Democrat anti-Israel candidate Abdul el-Sayed wins in Michigan

The new senator previously said: ‘I think it’s time for us to realise that Israel is actually not our friend’

November 4, 2026 08:52
El-Sayed.jpg
Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul el-Sayed speaks during a midterm election night watch party in Detroit, Michigan, on November 04, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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Abdul el-Sayed, the Democratic anti-Israel nominee for US Senate in Michigan, defeated Republican Mike Rogers in one of the country’s most closely watched races.

With 85 per cent of the expected vote counted, El-Sayed had received 2,206,235 votes, or 52 per cent, compared with Rogers’s 1,952,991 votes, or 46 per cent.

El-Sayed, a former Detroit health director, will succeed retiring Senator Gary Peters (D-MI). He becomes the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

His victory follows a bitter campaign in which he called Israel’s government “bloodthirsty”.

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Topics:

USA elections

US Politics

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