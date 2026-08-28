Exclusive: ‘Khaybar’ T-shirt under police investigation sold on American site offering hateful clothing

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident as a “potentially racially aggravated public order offence”.

It is not known where the man obtained the T-shirt, but the JC has found it available for sale on Now Best T-Shirts’ website for $22.99 (£16), on sale from $26.99 (£19).

One of the offensive products available on Now Best T-Shirts (nowbesttshirt.com) [Missing Credit]

The description reads: “It all began while sitting at the kitchen table reading an old history book, staring at ancient battle accounts and wondering why certain phrases echo across centuries with such force.

“That specific historical memory sparked a sudden urge to put it on fabric, leading directly to the creation of the Khaybar Khaybar Yaa Yahud Islamic history shirt by Nowbestshirt.

“Sometimes a design comes from just watching the world turn and wanting to capture a piece of the past before it slips away completely. It is about taking a heavily debated historical event and putting it right there on cotton for everyone to see.

“When you hold it up, you realise it is not just ink on a cloth. It is a portal to an older era.”

It also recognises the historical reference to the eponymous battle, adding: “Across generations, this phrase has been invoked in various contexts, sometimes as a battle cry and sometimes as a cultural reference point in regional politics and historical discussions.

“The text on the chest holds a lot of weight, and the way it looks across the fabric tends to turn some heads when you walk down the street. It is a bit of a vibe, to be honest, and it brings a lot of attention to what you are wearing.”

But the JC has found that the same retailer also offers a selection of other offensive items of clothing.

One T-shirt bears the phrase “free America from Israel,” a popular slogan on the US far-right. The description adds: “The words themselves – they’re not just words, are they? They’re a loaded phrase… They speak to a yearning for what feels like true self-determination, a freedom from perceived influence or entanglement.

“This isn’t meant to be hate, but rather an expression of a desire for change. It’s a feeling a lot of people are having right now, that something needs to be different.”

One of the offensive products available on Now Best T-Shirts (nowbesttshirt.com) [Missing Credit]

Another listing advertises an “antisemite Semite club” T-shirt, which it attributes to Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, an NHS doctor who is awaiting trial for allegedly tweeting in support of Hamas, charges to which she has pleaded not guilty.

The JC has previously reported that Aladwan has claimed that the UK is “occupied and controlled” by “Jewish supremacy” and she has maintained that she cannot be antisemitic as, thanks to her Palestinian heritage, she is a “Semite”.

The description for the product says: “The phrase “Antisemite Semite Club” – the whole point is the deliberate, almost clumsy, collision of ideas. It’s supposed to be jarring.

“And ‘antisemite’ is, of course, a loaded term. You see, people are constantly throwing these labels around, almost like confetti. They’re slapping them on anyone they disagree with.

“This shirt, then, is designed to act as a reminder of what is right in the world, it’s like a reality check and a thought-provoking piece of art.”

All of the listings feature images of people modelling the shirts but, based on an inspection of the rest of the site, it appears the retailer has used the same stock images across multiple listings, with each design digitally imposed onto the model. It is not clear whether they are aware that their images would be used to advertise offensive clothing.

The JC has contacted Now Best T-Shirts for comment.