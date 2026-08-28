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Exclusive: ‘Khaybar’ T-shirt under police investigation sold on American site offering hateful clothing

US retailer Now Best T-Shirts also lists an ‘antisemite club’ hoodie and ‘free America from Israel’ shirt among its stock

August 28, 2026 11:02
Khaybar-Khaybar-Yaa-Yahud-Islamic-history-hoodie.jpg
One of the offensive products available on Now Best T-Shirts (nowbesttshirt.com)

By

Jamie Shapiro,

Jacob Jaffa

3 min read
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A T-shirt bearing an antisemitic slogan, which is currently the subject of a police investigation in the UK, is on sale from a US clothing retailer offering a selection of offensive apparel, the JC can reveal.

A customer was seen wearing the shirt, which bears the Arabic phrase “Khaybar Khaybar Yaa Yahud,” in a branch of Sainsbury’s in Haringey, North London, on August 14.

The full chant of “Khaybar, Khaybar, ya yahud! Jaish Muhammad soufa yaʿoud”, which was popularised during the First Intifada and is used frequently by Hamas, translates to “Khaybar, Khaybar, o Jews. The army of Muhammad will return”.

It refers to the Battle of Khaybar in 628CE in what is now Saudi Arabia, during which the Jewish community of Khaybar was besieged and, ultimately, subjugated by the Islamic forces led by Muhammad. The phrase has been categorised as antisemitic by the Anti-Defamation League.

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Topics:

Antisemitism

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