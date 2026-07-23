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Jonathan Harounoff

By

Jonathan Harounoff

Opinion

The Democrats forged America’s ‘special relationship’ with Israel – and may yet abandon it

Watching the party steadily distance itself from that legacy should concern not only supporters of the Jewish state, but anyone who believes US foreign policy is strongest when its closest alliances enjoy support across the political spectrum

July 23, 2026 18:02
JFKWHP-ST-C74-1-62.jpg
President John F. Kennedy and Israeli Foreign Minister Golda Meir following a meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, December 27, 1962 (Image: Wikimedia)
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On December 27, 1962, President John F. Kennedy welcomed Golda Meir, then Israel's foreign minister, to his family's summer compound in Palm Beach, Florida.

During the meeting, Kennedy described what would become one of the defining pillars of American foreign policy: that America had a “special relationship with Israel”, one he said was “really comparable only to that which it has with Britain over a wide range of world affairs.” According to the official readout, the Democratic president went further than any of his predecessors, privately pledging that the United States would come to Israel's aid "in case of an [Arab] invasion."

This was hardly Kennedy breaking with Democratic tradition.

Fourteen years earlier, in 1948, Harry Truman had become the first world leader to recognise the newly established modern State of Israel, doing so just eleven minutes after David Ben-Gurion declared independence.

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Topics:

Democratic Party

Golda Meir

Bill Clinton

Jimmy Carter

Israel

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