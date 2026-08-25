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Police investigate after man photographed near Stamford Hill wearing t-shirt marking ancient attack on Jews

Police said they had recorded a possible racially aggravated public order offence

August 25, 2026 17:31
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The man wearing the T Shirt in Sainsbury's in Haringey (Image: Campaign Against Antisemitism)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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The police are investigating after a man was seen wearing a t-shirt marking a 7th century attack on Jews in a supermarket close to a Charedi area of London.

The garment, photographed by a Jewish man who had been shopping at the Haringey supermarket with his family, bore the Arabic “Khaybar Khaybar ya Yahud”. 

The words are part of the well-known Arabic chant, “Khaybar, Khaybar ya Yahud, Jaish Mohammed Sauf Ya’ud”, which means “Watch out Jews, remember Khaybar, the Army of Mohammed is returning”.

"Khaybar” refers to a battle that took place in the 600s when over 1,000 Muslim soldiers invaded a Jewish fortress in what is now modern-day Saudi Arabia.

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Antisemitism

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