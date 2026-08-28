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Nearly three-quarters of Jewish teachers’ union members self-censor over antisemtic or antizionist hostility

Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League said the finding revealed a ‘structural and cultural failure’

August 28, 2026 11:18
US classroom.jpg
(Illustrative) A teacher sets up her classroom at Freedom Preparatory Academy in in Provo, Utah, on August 13, 2020 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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Nearly three-quarters of Jewish members of teachers’ unions say they have censored themselves in union spaces because of anti-Jewish and anti-Israel hostilities, according to a new Anti-Defamation League (ADL) report.

The report, released on Thursday, is based on a survey of 307 Jewish teachers’ union members in 24 US states, as well as focus groups. Respondents were primarily current and retired K-12 teachers.

Among those surveyed, 73.6 per cent reported feeling they had to censor themselves in teachers’ union spaces due to hostility against Jews, Zionists and Israel, and 47.6 per cent said they had curbed their involvement in some union activities due to the hostility.

“Teachers’ unions were built on the promise of solidarity, fairness and dignity for every worker,” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the ADL, stated.

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Topics:

teachers

USA

Antizionism

Antisemitism

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