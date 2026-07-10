NEU must end its association with opponents of the Bell antisemitism review

No child should go to school fearing racist abuse and preventing that should be among the most basic obligations of any civilised education system. Yet for Jewish pupils in Britain, it is a principle that increasingly has to be defended rather than assumed.

The figures are stark: school-related antisemitic incidents have been recorded at twice the levels seen before the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023. More than one in five British-Jewish parents say their children have experienced antisemitism connected to school. More than half of Jewish teachers surveyed by the NASUWT teachers’ union say they have experienced antisemitism in the workplace in the past year.

These are not marginal complaints but describe an unbearable situation in which children, and the adults entrusted with teaching them, are encountering anti-Jewish hatred in institutions whose first duty is their safety. It is bad enough when such prejudice comes from other pupils. Children can be ignorant, cruel and susceptible to the prejudices of their surroundings, and schools exist in part to correct that. It is intolerable, however, if those responsible for educating children not only in literacy and numeracy but in basic civic and ethical standards are themselves involved in promoting, excusing or ignoring anti-Jewish racism.

That is why Sir David Bell’s independent review into antisemitism in schools is so necessary and why it is so deeply troubling that, as we report exclusively, a faction officially associated with the National Education Union (NEU), the largest education union in Britain and indeed Europe, has joined organisations calling for the review to be withdrawn. The NEU’s International Solidarity Network has aligned itself with campaigners who falsely suggest that efforts to define and combat antisemitism are a device to suppress criticism of Israel. It has also attacked the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, a widely adopted tool whose purpose is not to silence legitimate political debate but to help identify when such debate crosses into anti-Jewish racism.