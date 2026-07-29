Waste firm pays £27k compensation to campaign group after destroying 40-metre ‘Israel genocide’ banner

A campaign group which unfurled a giant banner bearing the words, “yes it’s a genocide” in Parliament Square has received nearly £30,000 in compensation after it was destroyed by a waste management firm.

The group, Led By Donkeys, displayed the 40-metre-by-40-metre protest piece in December 2024, and filmed it from the sky, uploading the video to its social media.

But the banner was subsequently removed by the Greater London Authority (GLA) and handed over to Veolia, a waste management contractor, which destroyed it three months later.

Ben Stewart, a co-founder of Led By Donkeys, told The Guardian: “The Parliament Square banner was in collaboration with one of the world’s leading genocide scholars, but still the authorities threw process out the window and simply seized and destroyed our property.”