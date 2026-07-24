Met Police reconsidering decision not to probe war crimes claims against Britons who fought in IDF

They claimed ten British nationals had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during military operations in Gaza.

The Met narrowed its focus to four identifiable British nationals.

A lengthy assessment was carried out by specialist officers within the Counter Terrorism Policing War Crimes Team in line with the joint police and CPS guidelines.

In April 2026 it was announced that the matter would not proceed to a formal investigation.

But a few days ago, following the representation from Speitan and PILC, the Met agreed to re-examine the case and conduct a further assessment by the War Crimes Team.

PILC solicitor Paul Heron told the group’s website the decision was “an important and responsible step”.

He said: “These allegations concern some of the gravest crimes known to international law. Where there are identifiable British nationals alleged to have participated in such crimes, it is essential that investigative decisions are taken on the fullest evidential basis possible.

“Our objective has never been litigation for its own sake. We want to work constructively with the Metropolitan Police and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights to identify further evidence wherever it exists and to ensure that every reasonable investigative avenue is properly explored before any fresh decision is reached.”

Human rights lawyer Michael Mansfield KC, who supported the initial referral, said: “Allegations of war crimes must be investigated irrespective of the nationality of those accused or the political sensitivities surrounding the conflict.

“The Metropolitan Police’s decision to revisit its earlier conclusion is therefore to be welcomed.”

Speitan is a well known anti-Israel campaigner and founding member of Greenwich Palestine Alliance.

In February the JC reported that she was taking Greenwich Council to court for having invested more than £60m of its pension funds in companies with interests in Israel.

A Counter Terrorism Policing spokesperson said: “The Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) War Crimes Team has received around 240 referrals relating to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict since 7 October, 2023.

“We will not be commenting on the specific nature of each and every referral. As is the case with all referrals, they are assessed by specialist officers to determine whether any UK-based investigation may be required.

“Each and every referral made to the War Crimes Team is reviewed in line with War Crimes/Crimes Against Humanity Referral Guidelines, jointly agreed by police and the Crown Prosecution Service.

“At this time, there is no UK-based investigation into any matters relating to this particular conflict.

“In addition, and as part of the UK’s international obligations, information provided to CTP relating to alleged war crimes or crimes against humanity may also be passed to the International Criminal Court (ICC), where relevant and appropriate in order to aid any of their ongoing investigations.

“A small number of referrals received by CTP since 7 October, 2023, relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict have been passed across to the ICC."