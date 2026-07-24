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Met Police reconsidering decision not to probe war crimes claims against Britons who fought in IDF

Pro-Palestinian group in legal push to force Met to re-examine original decision

July 24, 2026 14:12
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Counter terror police in London (Photo by Toby Shepheard / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

2 min read
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The Metropolitan Police is reconsidering its decision not to investigate allegations of war crimes against British nationals who fought for the IDF in Gaza, three months after saying the case was closed.

The move reportedly comes after British Palestinian human rights campaigner Lubna Speitan, who is represented by the Public Interest Law Centre (PILC), threatened judicial review proceedings against the Met.

In a pre-action letter, PILC said the Met had wrongly applied its own policy and failed to take into account relevant considerations such as the full range of evidential pathways available for an investigation.

PILC and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) originally submitted a dossier and information to the Met on 7 April, 2025.

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Topics:

Metropolitan Police

IDF

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