United trustees ‘agree’ to rename synagogues if England wins World Cup

The United Synagogue has jokingly suggested it could rename a trio of North London synagogues if England wins the World Cup on Sunday.

The official account for the United Synagogue Trustees sent out a post on X on Monday, amusingly signing off on the name change for Stanmore and Canons Park and Borehamwood and Elstree synagogues.

Should the Three Lions defeat Argentina on Wednesday evening and go on to triumph over Spain in the final, Stanmore and Cannons Park would become “Stanmore & Kane-ons Park” in honour of England skipper Harry Kane, while Borehamwood could be renamed “Bellinghamwood & Elstree” after star striker Jude Bellingham.

Meanwhile, if Declan Rice remains uninjured and brings it home, “Northwood & Rice-lip United” would be the new moniker for Northwood and Ruislip’s synagogue.