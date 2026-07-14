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Natalie Mayer

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Natalie Mayer

Opinion

Of course I’ll be cheering on England against Argentina – never mind whether I’m a British Jew or a Jewish Brit

Unlike the Eurovision Song contest, there’s no split allegiances for me when it comes to the World Cup

July 14, 2026 21:19
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England star and charming gentleman Marcus Rashford (Aric Becker / AFP via Getty)
1 min read
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As we all get ready for England’s semi-final against Argentina, funnily enough I can’t help but think of watching the Eurovision song contest as a young child at the end of the 1970s.

I would get a little bit confused by my parents’ utter joy when for two consecutive years, Israel won.

“Why didn’t you want Britain to win?” I would ask all perplexed.

I was told that whilst we were proud British people who loved England, the true home of the Jewish people is Israel and we should always root for Israel.

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