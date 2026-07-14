Of course I’ll be cheering on England against Argentina – never mind whether I’m a British Jew or a Jewish Brit

Imagine my surprise just two years later when Bucks Fizz twirled around and triumphed for the United Kingdom and everyone I knew was so ecstatically cheering,“We won!”

Hang on, I thought …

Thus begun a lifetime of questioning whether we were British Jews or Jewish Brits.

And, up until October 7, I think that I and various members of my family would change our mind about the answer as often as my Jewish grandma offered me more food.

However, when it came to the World Cup, there was never a question.

We were staunch England supporters and patriotism was suddenly everything.

Being Jewish has never been a part of my World Cup watching ever.

This year I am still desperate for England to win.

This is the country I live in – although Friday night discussions are still often based around if, when and how we should make Aliyah.

I’m English through and through so still have the right to say “We” when supporting England, even though in all my other conversations over the last 1,000 days my “We” refers to Jews and Israel.

But the way I have watched this year’s World Cup has been a little bit more Jewish than in previous tournaments.

Every fixture now inspires a discussion about which country is more pro- or anti-Israel.

Each player is measured on their views on Palestine.

Years ago, if I’d heard an old dear watching football say what a charming gentleman Marcus Rashford is and “how he’s done wonders for those kids”, I would have scoffed at them, thinking that what goes on off the pitch has nothing to do with the beautiful game.

But now I sound like that same old lady watching footie, while saying: “Ooh Haaland, you know he personally phoned Omer Shem Tov, what a lovely boy.”

It just seems that while I’m an England fan through and through, my Jewish identity does creep in to everything I do now.

Talking of which, I need to stop writing and go and decide what snacks to serve for watching the game.

Now, come on England!