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UK’s change of policy towards Israel since October 7 ‘a source of deep sadness,’ says London embassy

The embassy also remembered the British-linked victims of the attack and those taken hostage by Hamas

October 7, 2026 11:18
Sanctions.jpg
Protesters hold a banner calling for sanctions to be placed on Israel during a demonstration in support of Palestinians outside Downing Street on July 29, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Israel’s embassy in London has described the UK’s changing policies towards the Jewish State in recent years as a “source of deep sadness” as the world marked three years since the October 7 attacks.

In a statement remembering the victims of the Hamas-led massacre, which claimed more than 1,200 lives in 2023, the embassy wrote: “Three years ago today, Israel awoke to one of the darkest days in its history.

“This was the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust, and a day whose horror remains impossible to forget.

“Among those murdered were British citizens and British-Israeli nationals, including Bernard Cowan, Nathanel Young, Danny Darlington, Jake Marlowe, Aner Shapira, Dvora Abraham, Yonatan Rapoport, Lianne Sharabi, Noiya Sharabi, Yahel Sharabi, Benjamin Trakeniski, Yannai and Liel Hetzroni-Heller, Joseph Malachi Guedalia, Dor Hanan Shafir, Roi Popplewell and Rotem Kalderon. Nadav Popplewell, a British-Israeli citizen, was taken hostage and subsequently murdered in Hamas captivity.

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Topics:

UK-Israel relations

October 7 anniversary

October 7

Israeli embassy

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