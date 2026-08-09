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UK aid charity probed over alleged Hamas links

The Charity Commission is examining reported ties between the British-based organisation and Mohammad Yousef Hasna, who was arrested in the UK last week accused of funnelling cash and supplies to the terror group

August 9, 2026 09:56
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By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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A British humanitarian aid charity is being investigated over alleged links to Hamas following the arrest of a man accused of having ties to the terror group, the Charity Commission has confirmed.

Mohammad Yousef Hasna, 45, from Istanbul, Turkey, was arrested in the UK last week, accused of conspiring to funnel money and supplies to Hamas through his senior role in what prosecutors say was a sham global humanitarian organisation.

Hasna is being held pending extradition proceedings before he can be taken to New York to face charges brought by the US.

The commission has launched an inquiry into the Al-Khair Foundation, a Muslim faith UK-based charity purported to be providing emergency relief and developmental support around the world.

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Topics:

Charity Commission

Charities

Hamas

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