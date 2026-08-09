UK aid charity probed over alleged Hamas links

The investigation intends to discover the extent of the charity’s links with Hasna and whether trustees are carrying out due diligence on partners and use of funds.

The foundation said it is “co-operating fully” with the inquiry and had already filed a serious incident report with the watchdog before it was launched.

A spokesperson for the foundation said: “Everywhere we work, we are firmly committed to ensuring that the funds entrusted to us by our generous donors are used for their intended purpose: meeting the humanitarian needs of poor and marginalised people in the communities we serve.

“Al-Khair Foundation is deeply committed to supporting those in need in Gaza. Our significant support over many years has included providing food parcels, hot meals, clean water, medical aid, shelter materials, winter assistance and orphan and family support.”

The foundation also maintains that Hasna is not an employee but works with one of its global partners to enable the delivery of aid around the world.

Jamie McDonald, US attorney for the Southern District of New York, alleges that Hasna worked closely with Hamas’ senior leadership to deliver supplies, food and funding to the group under the guise of humanitarian aid.

The Al-Khair Foundation recorded an income of more than £74 million in the financial year ending July 31 2025, the watchdog said.

A Charity Commission statement published on Friday said: “Last month the commission received a complaint alleging the charity and its partners had connections to Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organisation.

“It also alleged the charity had funded the organisation. The regulator immediately started examining the serious concerns raised and gathered more information to inform its assessment.

“The commission has now escalated its engagement to a statutory inquiry.”

Al-Khair is also subject to a legal order restricting some financial transactions being made without the consent of the commission.

The charges lodged against Hasna include conspiring to provide material support to Hamas, conspiring to finance terrorism and financing terrorism.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.