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UN rebukes Hamas for raiding humanitarian aid warehouse

Ramiz Alakbarov accused the Gazan ‘authorities’ of impeding ‘life-saving humanitarian operations’

July 16, 2026 15:51
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Trucks carrying aid provided by the World Food Programme in Deir el-Balah after entering through the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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A senior UN official has issued a rare rebuke of Hamas for violently obstructing humanitarian aid deliveries in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories said aid workers had to halt activity on Saturday after armed men entered a food distribution warehouse run by the World Food Programme (WFP) in northern Gaza and assaulted truck drivers attempting to deliver aid.

Members of the terror group also forcibly breached the Abu Rashid food distribution point in Jabalia, forcing aid workers to pause their work.

Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, stopped short of naming Hamas directly, instead referring to Gaza’s “de facto authorities”.

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Topics:

United Nations

Gaza

Aid

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