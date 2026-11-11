Iranian mastermind behind arson attacks on London Jews organised RAF airbase plot, US officials allege

It is alleged they were behind 18 attacks in Europe, seven of which occurred in the UK – the most of any country – and an attempt to bomb a synagogue in New York.

FBI director Kash Patel said: “This eight-count indictment shows the determination of Iran to commit terrorist attacks in Europe and the US, including one plot that was recently prevented at RAF Fairford, a British Royal Air Force base where American forces were stationed.”

Last month, two men appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged under the National Security Act over the incident near the Gloucestershire air base on September 27, which saw three “suspicious” vans searched by police.

Each had an oil drum inside, two of which contained petrol, prosecutors said.

Mohmed Abdulkarim, 24, from London, is accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service by acting as an “intermediary” for an Iranian handler known only as Ali.

Nouman Essghir, 24, also from London, is accused of entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK, relating to an alleged “reconnaissance” mission around a month before the Fairford incident.

According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Iraqi national al-Hassani “allegedly directed and paid associates in the United Kingdom to conduct preparatory steps and arrange logistics for the RAF Fairford” plot.

He is accused of paying an unnamed individual to “perform pre-operational surveillance of RAF Fairford’s perimeter”.

It is also alleged he “tasked and paid several individuals to help him prepare for the plot, including by procuring vans and barrels of fuel, researching the purchase of chemical accelerants, including large quantities of potassium chloride, and purchasing metallic objects that could be used as explosive shrapnel”.

The DOJ claimed that al-Hassani instructed those individuals to outfit the vans “to create the appearance that they were used by a fuel delivery business and a swimming pool supply business”, and was “in frequent communication” with the drivers of the vans the morning of the incident.

The US removed its bombers from the base following the incident, and Iran has denied any involvement.