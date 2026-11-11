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Iranian mastermind behind arson attacks on London Jews organised RAF airbase plot, US officials allege

Three men have been charged in the US with orchestrating a string of ‘Iran-backed terrorist plots’

November 11, 2026 09:36
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Armed police man road blocks around RAF Fairford on September 28, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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Three men have been charged in the US with masterminding 18 Iran-backed terrorist plots in Europe, including a string of arson attacks on Jewish sites in London and the incident at RAF Fairford.

US officials allege Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, a dual Iranian Iraqi national, and Iranian Mohsen Mohajeri used “a network of contacts in the United Kingdom” to orchestrate the Fairford plot from Iran.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, who was already in prison in the US, is accused of smuggling out coded messages to the pair from jail during phone calls to his family members.

All three men are accused of working for banned groups, namely Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah, and were charged in an eight-count indictment which was unsealed in the US on Tuesday.

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Topics:

Iran

arson attacks

Court and Crime

Courts

RAF Fairford

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