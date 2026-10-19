Alleged mastermind of London terror attacks on Jews accused of plotting further terror atrocities from prison

The alleged mastermind of the string of attacks on the Jewish community in London earlier this year has been accused of plotting further terror atrocities from his prison cell.

Iranian national Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al Saadi, 32, is being held at a federal centre in New York after being charged in May with six counts of terrorism offences.

He is suspected to be a senior figure in Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (The Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right), an alleged front for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) which claimed responsibility for the majority of the major antisemitic attacks in London this year.

Those included the Hatzolah ambulance attack in Golders Green on March 23, the Kenton Synagogue arson attack on April 19 and the Golders Green stabbing on April 29.