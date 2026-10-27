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RAF Fairford ‘plot co-ordinated by handler working on behalf of Iran’

The handler, known as ‘Ali’, is also potentially connected to an incident at the Israeli embassy earlier this year, the court heard

October 27, 2026 16:25
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Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Mohmed Abdulkarim, 24, (left) and Nouman Essghir, 24, appearing in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. (Photo-Elizabeth Cook/Press Association)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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A group of men were ordered to drive vans loaded with petrol to RAF Fairford by a handler known as ‘Ali’ who police believe was working on behalf of Iran, a court heard.

One of the five men tasked with driving to the base called police in the early hours of September 27 after the organiser warned the group of a bomb in the vans, prosecutors told Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Mohmed Abdulkarim, 24, and Nouman Essghir, 24, both appeared in court on Tuesday charged under the National Security Act 2023.

Abdulkarim, of London, is accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service, by acting as an “intermediary” for the handler Ali.

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Topics:

RAF Fairford

Iran

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