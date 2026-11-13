Become a Member
UK

The downfall of Rabbi Halpern

Allegations about his behaviour towards women first surfaced in 2012

November 13, 2026 10:55
Halpern.jpg
Rabbi Aaron Halpern, also known as Chaim Halpern, outside Harrow Crown Court on November 3, 2026 (Jonathan Brady/Press Association)

By

Simon Rocker

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The conviction of Rabbi Chaim Halpern for sexual assault is the culmination of a scandal that first broke out within London’s strictly Orthodox community 14 years ago.

Halpern belongs to one of the capital’s leading Chasidic families, as a son of the late Rabbi Elchonon Halpern – “Reb Chunne” – who was a president of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations (UOHC).

But in November 2012 Chaim Halpern stood down from the Union’s presiding rabbinate, after being confronted by a group of local rabbis, who included the then head of the London Beth Din, Dayan Chanoch Ehrentreu, with allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women he was counselling.

Protesting his innocence, Halpern continued to lead his UOHC-affiliated congregation, Divrei Chaim, in Golders Green.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

sexual abuse

Crime

Golders Green

Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper