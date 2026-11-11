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‘Old fool’ Golders Green rabbi was ‘infatuated’ with young woman but did not grope her, defence claims

The jury is set to go out on Wednesday to consider allegations of sexual assault against Rabbi Chaim Halpern

November 11, 2026 10:23
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Rabbi Aaron Halpern, also known as Chaim Halpern, outside Harrow Crown Court in Harrow, Middlesex, on November 3, 2026 (Jonathan Brady/Press Association)

By

Simon Rocker

3 min read
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A strictly-Orthodox rabbi who denies sexually assaulting a young woman who came to him for advice has acknowledged that he hugged her and was “infatuated” with her, but insisted he did not touch her inappropriately.

Rabbi Chaim Halpern, 68, stands accused of running his hand up her thigh and of touching her breasts and groin over her clothes in the flat above his Golders Green synagogue in June 2022.

Sarah Elliott KC, defending, told the Harrow Crown Court that he denied sexually touching her but that he acknowledged that he had been a “silly old fool” who had an “infatuation” with a young woman “who ran rings around him”.

The complainant was an “arch-liar” and a “kleptomaniac”, who, she suggested, may have sought a relationship with the rabbi for money.

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Topics:

Courts

Crime

Golders Green

Rabbis

sexual abuse

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