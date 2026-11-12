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Golders Green rabbi guilty of sexually assaulting young woman who sought religious advice

Rabbi Aaron Halpern, also known as Chaim Halpern, touched the woman’s breasts and groin over her clothes in the flat above his Golders Green synagogue, the court heard

November 12, 2026 16:20
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Rabbi Aaron Halpern, also known as Chaim Halpern, outside Harrow Crown Court in Harrow, Middlesex, on November 3, 2026 (Jonathan Brady/Press Association)

By

Simon Rocker

4 min read
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A strictly Orthodox rabbi from Golders Green has been found guilty on two counts of sexual assault of a young woman who came to him for halachic counselling in London four years ago.

Rabbi Aaron Halpern, also known as Chaim Halpern, leader of the Divrei Chaim Synagogue, was accused of running his hand up the thigh of the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, and touching her breasts and groin over her clothes in his flat above the shul.

On the second day of deliberations, the jury at Harrow Crown Court found him guilty on both counts by a majority of 11 to 1.

Police began investigating the allegations after they surfaced in an Israeli TV news programme in November 2022.

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Topics:

Courts

Court and Crime

Chaim Halpern

Golders Green

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