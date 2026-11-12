Golders Green rabbi guilty of sexually assaulting young woman who sought religious advice

The trial was due to take place in November 2024 but was delayed on several occasions.

In a police interview recorded in February 2023 and played to jurors, the woman described Halpern as a “monster” and said she had been “scared” to tell anyone what happened after he insisted on secrecy.

“He took this opportunity to use me for his own sexual pleasure. He wanted it, I did not want it,” she said.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, added: “He must be stopped.”

Phone calls of the rabbi making graphic sexual suggestions to the woman while she was in Israel, which she secretly recorded, were played to the jury.

Halpern regularly contacted her to talk about sex and power, with the woman calling the content of his phone calls “disgusting”, saying: “He spoke about sex and power and that is all he wanted to talk about.”

She claimed he said to her over the phone: “Should I penetrate you? Do you like it soft, do you like it hard? Should I smother my lips on your breasts?”

The woman, who lives in Israel, was in London in 2022 when she sought halachic advice from Halpern after experiencing mental health difficulties, the court heard.

She went to Halpern’s north London house with her father, going with the rabbi to his study upstairs on her own, where he locked the door, jurors were told.

“That struck her as being odd as she and the rabbi are both members of the Chasidic Jewish community and in their tradition a man and a woman are not supposed to be in a room together unless they are married,” prosecutor Stephen Wells said.

“In her view, the door should have been unlocked or left open, but she thought he is a rabbi, it must be all right.”

Jurors heard she felt “uncomfortable” because the defendant was sitting closer to her than she wanted and smiling at her in a “flirtatious” way as she tried to speak to him about her difficulties.

“Rather than talking to her about those concerns, Rabbi Halpern started talking to her about arm-wrestling,” Wells said.

“He talked to her about muscles, about power. He suggested that the two of them should arm-wrestle.

“Again, that seemed strange to her because, again, in their culture men and women do not touch each other.

“But again she thought he’s a rabbi, it must be okay, and she did arm-wrestle him.

“Then the rabbi said to her: ‘I’m sure you are very strong. Let’s see if your leg muscles are strong’.”

Jurors heard Halpern asked her to stand up on tiptoes before touching and squeezing her calf and then running his hand up her right thigh.

“He asked her if she had ever had the pleasure of a man bending down on his knees and asking for mercy,” the prosecutor said.

“[She] froze. She says she disassociated. The way she describes it is it was like she was not there and she shook, and then the rabbi took his hand away.”

Towards the end of the time the complainant spent in the study, Halpern said he would give her £100 before giving her a “bear hug” in which one hand touched and rubbed her breasts and groin over her clothes, the court was told.

He allegedly gave her money and told her: “Whatever happens between us, you keep quiet. Like, you mustn’t tell a word about it.”

The woman left and met her father downstairs wearing a “fake smile” before later travelling back to Israel, jurors heard.

Halpern then began phoning her every night and sending emails and pictures after the incident.

The rabbi travelled to Israel later in 2022 and unsuccessfully tried to meet up with the complainant, calling her 10 times in the space of an hour one day.

His defence had argued that he was an “old fool” who had become infatuated with the woman but denied groping her. They also suggested that the woman was an “arch-liar” who may have sought a relationship with the rabbi for money.

Detective Constable Joshua Dwyer, who led the investigation, said: “I would like to commend the victim for the courage, resilience and determination she has shown throughout this complex investigation.

“By coming forward and giving evidence, she has helped ensure Halpern is held accountable for his actions.

“We know that reporting sexual offences can be extremely difficult, particularly where the suspect is a prominent or respected figure. No one should feel that a person's status, influence or standing places them beyond the reach of the law.

“Halpern exploited the trust placed in him as a religious leader to sexually assault a woman who looked to him for guidance and counselling.

“This was a profound abuse of trust. I hope today's conviction gives victims the confidence to come forward, knowing they will be listened to, supported, and that we will always pursue the evidence wherever it leads.”

Rabbi Halpern’s legal team declined to comment on whether he plans to appeal the verdict.

Sentencing has been set for January 12, with Halpern released on bail ahead of the hearing.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.